Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Cromwell Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Shares of ASX:CMW traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting A$1.25 ($0.89). 7,811,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 16.68. Cromwell Group has a 12 month low of A$0.98 ($0.70) and a 12 month high of A$1.30 ($0.92).

Get Cromwell Group alerts:

In other Cromwell Group news, insider Geoffrey Levy bought 52,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.15 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$59,997.80 ($42,551.63).

About Cromwell Group

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a diversified real estate investor and manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. As at 31 December 2018, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.2 billion, a direct property investment portfolio in Australia valued at $2.5 billion and total assets under management of $11.5 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cromwell Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cromwell Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.