Crown (CRW) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,733.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Braziliex and LiteBit.eu. Over the last week, Crown has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $872,221.00 and approximately $2,733.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,123,909 coins. Crown’s official website is crown.tech. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, C-CEX, Bittrex, YoBit and Braziliex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

