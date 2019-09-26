Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) VP Sells $251,298.45 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $251,298.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $130.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1-year low of $95.23 and a 1-year high of $138.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.50.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 10.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth $71,036,000. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,064.3% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 466,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,820,000 after purchasing an additional 426,002 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 554,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,551,000 after purchasing an additional 367,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,807,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $611,232,000 after purchasing an additional 208,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 394,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,098,000 after purchasing an additional 184,126 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

