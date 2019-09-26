D. R. Horton’s (DHI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,439. D. R. Horton has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that D. R. Horton will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $346,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $937,350. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 873.5% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 268.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Motco acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 122.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

