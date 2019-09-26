DA Davidson Analysts Give Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) a $6.00 Price Target

DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SPWH. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of SPWH stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.16. 450,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $6.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.22.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 63,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 251.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

