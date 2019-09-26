Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Daily Journal from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:DJCO traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $260.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00. Daily Journal has a twelve month low of $192.83 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 39.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 205.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 120.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Daily Journal in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Daily Journal in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Daily Journal in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

