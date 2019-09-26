Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Acquires Shares of 193,210 Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 193,210 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,919,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 159.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 65.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $1,023,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 420,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $26,559,249.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 702,425 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,523 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTH traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.53. 4,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,816. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.28. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $864.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

