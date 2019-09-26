Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Cuts Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the second quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ducommun by 422.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

DCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $98,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $27,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 404,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,839,841.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $172,797. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCO traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.60. 1,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,347. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.04. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $498.90 million, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.