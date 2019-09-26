Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $16.62 Million Stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 28,006 shares during the period. Greenbrier Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $16,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 39.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 21,234 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 534,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,267. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $957.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $856.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBX shares. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

