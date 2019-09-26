Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $5.13 Million Position in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its position in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.70% of SP Plus worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,223,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 0.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 175,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 63.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 510,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,427,000 after acquiring an additional 198,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP Plus stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,041. SP Plus Corp has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $860.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.15 million. Equities analysts expect that SP Plus Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SP shares. BidaskClub lowered SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price target on SP Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

