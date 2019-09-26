Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Makes New Investment in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 714,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,565,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.72% of Oceaneering International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 36.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OII. ValuEngine lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on Oceaneering International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of NYSE:OII traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.57. 14,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.18. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.97 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

