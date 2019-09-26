Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Purchases 9,099 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the quarter. NorthWestern comprises approximately 1.5% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.50% of NorthWestern worth $18,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 823.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 32,670 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 570 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $40,036.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,300 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $293,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,470 shares of company stock valued at $589,092 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NWE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,283. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. NorthWestern Corp has a one year low of $56.23 and a one year high of $76.46.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.82 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.86%. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

