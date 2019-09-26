Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 7,254 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,254 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 271.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $76,285.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,896.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,593. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,749,224. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.67. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $248.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.17%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

