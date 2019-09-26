Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 7,847 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,847 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.72% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $11,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of PBH stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $41.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $232.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.52 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PBH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.07.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.