Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 969 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Allstate by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays set a $125.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.92.

In related news, insider Mary Jane Fortin sold 9,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,018,444.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,131.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $92,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,952.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,783 shares of company stock worth $10,472,581 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,364. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average of $100.04. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $109.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

