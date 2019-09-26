Darrell & King LLC Sells 18,416 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Darrell & King LLC cut its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,416 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up approximately 6.2% of Darrell & King LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Darrell & King LLC owned about 0.18% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $31,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 81.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 64.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $108.16. The company had a trading volume of 18,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $132.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.77 and its 200 day moving average is $116.04.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.53 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.