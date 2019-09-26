Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading Down 6.3%

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.06 and last traded at $39.10, approximately 1,257,545 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,119,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.71.

PLAY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.81.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $344.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a 0.15000 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith bought 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.32 per share, with a total value of $196,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,977.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after acquiring an additional 24,720 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

