Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the August 15th total of 685,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Dawson Geophysical during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 66,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

DWSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dawson Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dawson Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWSN remained flat at $$2.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 114,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. Dawson Geophysical has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $24.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.91 million. Analysts forecast that Dawson Geophysical will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

