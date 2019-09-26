DECENT (DCT) Hits One Day Volume of $4,747.00

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. DECENT has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $4,747.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DECENT has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DECENT coin can now be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, LBank and ChaoEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007258 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009781 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, HitBTC, BCEX, Upbit, LBank and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

