Deere & Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Deere & Company has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years. Deere & Company has a payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $11.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.24. The company had a trading volume of 51,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,170. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $171.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective (up from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Recommended Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.