Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $48.56

Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.56 and traded as high as $52.61. Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at $51.82, with a volume of 41,752 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 132.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.03.

Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$106.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

