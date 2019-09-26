DF Dent & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,462,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,024 shares during the quarter. Black Knight makes up about 1.6% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.98% of Black Knight worth $87,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Black Knight by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,006,000 after acquiring an additional 90,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,690,000 after acquiring an additional 37,652 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Black Knight by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 48,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Black Knight by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $69.00 price target on Black Knight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Black Knight from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 price target on Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $67.00 price target on Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.09.

Shares of NYSE BKI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Black Knight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

