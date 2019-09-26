DF Dent & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,518,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,917 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for approximately 2.4% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $131,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in CarMax by 86.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 6,633.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 181.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,432. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.24 and a fifty-two week high of $92.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.62.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CarMax from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 14,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,309,092.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,643.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 4,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $419,252.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,778 shares in the company, valued at $330,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,699. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.