DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $3.72 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LFUS. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 243.9% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,074. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $149.80 and a one year high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.57 and its 200-day moving average is $176.37.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on LFUS. ValuEngine raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.20.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

