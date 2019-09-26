DF Dent & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,045 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $15,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 128.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 86.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Watsco by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 81,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 16.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth $23,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $164.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,557. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.22. Watsco Inc has a 52-week low of $131.88 and a 52-week high of $179.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.14). Watsco had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

