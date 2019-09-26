DF Dent & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 347,311 shares during the period. PROS comprises approximately 2.9% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 6.20% of PROS worth $157,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PROS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of PROS by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

In related news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 25,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,794,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,213,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dziersk sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $217,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,328.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 809,388 shares of company stock valued at $58,360,668. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PRO traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,048. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average is $57.99. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 1.16.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. PROS had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PROS from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Northland Securities upped their target price on PROS from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on PROS from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. PROS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.27.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

See Also: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.