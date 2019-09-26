DF Dent & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,399 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.19% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,794,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 229,434 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $34.91. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 4,625,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.17 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070,351.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BECN. Raymond James set a $38.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $40.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

