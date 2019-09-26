Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Boosted by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $13,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.0% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 12.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $131.43 and a 12-month high of $176.22.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $2.111 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.52%.

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Societe Generale cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.