Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $10.00 price target on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

DO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. SEB Equities raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.70 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HSBC set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $9.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.66.

NYSE DO traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. 67,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $20.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.46 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 32.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott Lee Kornblau sold 5,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $50,567.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DO. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5,817.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 25.4% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 24.9% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the first quarter worth about $170,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

