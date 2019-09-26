Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $135.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.95.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ FANG opened at $93.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $85.19 and a twelve month high of $140.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.91 and a 200 day moving average of $102.19.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $201,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,107 shares in the company, valued at $11,096,583.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.55 per share, with a total value of $399,972.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,690 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,698,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,928,581,000 after purchasing an additional 275,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after purchasing an additional 485,647 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,935,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,860,000 after purchasing an additional 283,785 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $303,291,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 12.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,872,258 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $204,020,000 after acquiring an additional 202,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.