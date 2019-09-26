Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Director Buys $15,612.75 in Stock

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Director Larry D. Stone bought 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $15,612.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,831 shares in the company, valued at $340,435.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:DKS traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,962. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average is $36.10. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $41.21.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DKS. UBS Group upped their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup set a $37.00 price target on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 37.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 23.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

