Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Hits One Day Volume of $288.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $637,580.00 and approximately $288.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00696915 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003350 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000181 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000756 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io.

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

