Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at MKM Partners

Equities research analysts at MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.99. The stock had a trading volume of 169,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,083. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.41. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $65.63 and a 1 year high of $104.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.14). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 59.85%. The company had revenue of $228.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $821,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,058.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 172.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 23.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.