Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Stock Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $160.74

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.74 and traded as high as $172.26. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $162.11, with a volume of 4,432 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.54 and a 200-day moving average of $154.90.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.0714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000.

