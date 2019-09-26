Docademic (MTC) Price Up 3% This Week

Docademic (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Docademic has a total market capitalization of $9.27 million and approximately $294,905.00 worth of Docademic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Docademic has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Docademic token can currently be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Kucoin and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Docademic

MTC is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Docademic’s total supply is 850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,717,261 tokens. The Reddit community for Docademic is /r/Docademic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Docademic’s official Twitter account is @docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Docademic is mtc.docademic.com. Docademic’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC.

Docademic Token Trading

Docademic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, CoinBene, YoBit, TOPBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, LATOKEN, Coinall, Sistemkoin, IDEX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Docademic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Docademic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Docademic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

