Dollarama Inc (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives $51.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Dollarama Inc (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. CIBC set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Desjardins set a $48.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of DLMAF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.23.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.