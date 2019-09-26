Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.36

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.36 and traded as high as $48.00. Dollarama shares last traded at $47.60, with a volume of 304,771 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$48.40.

Get Dollarama alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

In other news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 70,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.68, for a total value of C$3,477,691.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,278,965.80. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.35, for a total value of C$580,148.40. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,470,016.

Dollarama Company Profile (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.