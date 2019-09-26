Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Major Shareholder Sells $550,000.00 in Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) major shareholder Group Ltd Bw sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Ltd Bw also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

On Thursday, August 29th, Group Ltd Bw sold 250,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $2,712,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Group Ltd Bw sold 300,100 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $3,001,000.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Group Ltd Bw sold 197,874 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $1,947,080.16.

On Thursday, July 11th, Group Ltd Bw sold 87,466 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $850,169.52.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Group Ltd Bw sold 391,775 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $3,663,096.25.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Group Ltd Bw sold 18,765 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $171,324.45.

On Friday, July 5th, Group Ltd Bw sold 118,384 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $1,078,478.24.

On Monday, July 1st, Group Ltd Bw sold 75,647 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $689,900.64.

On Thursday, June 27th, Group Ltd Bw sold 422,517 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $3,730,825.11.

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a market cap of $579.78 million, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.13. Dorian LPG Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Dorian LPG had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 97.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.