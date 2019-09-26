Douglas Emmett, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Douglas Emmett has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Douglas Emmett has a dividend payout ratio of 51.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEI traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.86. The stock had a trading volume of 871,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,113. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $32.32 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.04.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $230.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.