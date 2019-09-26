DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Sets New 1-Year High at $134.20

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $134.20 and last traded at $134.20, with a volume of 2399 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.80.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded DTE Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.79 and a 200 day moving average of $127.45.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $1,472,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 80,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,576.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,858,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,706,000 after acquiring an additional 148,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

