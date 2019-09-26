DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Down 14.3% This Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $280,832.00 and $644.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0659 or 0.00000811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00019622 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010487 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034375 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004276 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000244 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

