Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,482,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.05% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $596,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,850,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,971,000 after purchasing an additional 128,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.51. 15,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,894. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.95. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $61.69 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, SVP John Varughese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $333,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,607.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John L. Clare sold 12,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,706.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,933.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,123,627. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Maxim Group set a $79.00 price target on Dunkin Brands Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

