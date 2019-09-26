Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Longbow Research

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Longbow Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DNKN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.56. The company had a trading volume of 603,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,007. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.45. Dunkin Brands Group has a one year low of $61.69 and a one year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nigel Travis sold 20,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,685,145.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,768,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Clare sold 12,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $1,013,706.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,933.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,123,627. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 47,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

