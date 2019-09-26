Dynaresource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Dynaresource Inc (OTCMKTS:DYNR) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $0.50. Dynaresource shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.

Dynaresource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYNR)

DynaResource, Inc, an exploration stage company, invests in, explores, and develops mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other valuable minerals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property with 33 concessions covering approximately 69,121 hectares located in northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

