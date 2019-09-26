Eaton Vance Management Boosts Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,268,982 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,203 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.0% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.23% of Boeing worth $461,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $822,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $470.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $460.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.65.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $386.26. The stock had a trading volume of 584,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

