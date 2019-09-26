Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,045,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,563 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises 0.7% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $337,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 20,030.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,308,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,947 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5,612.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,591,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,537 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,335,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,050 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after purchasing an additional 898,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.04. 19,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,662. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $132.13. The company has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,955,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $2,201,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,130.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,452 shares of company stock valued at $28,252,925. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

