Eaton Vance Management Buys 23,694 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,140,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,694 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.64% of Ball worth $147,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Ball by 56.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ball by 663.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $675,942.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,087,749.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 19,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,566,213.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 215,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,230,753.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,974 shares of company stock worth $10,688,411 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ball stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $74.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,459. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $81.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Vertical Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ball from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.46.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

