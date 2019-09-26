Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 22,878 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.11% of Home Depot worth $248,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,881,000 after purchasing an additional 138,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. DZ Bank cut Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

Home Depot stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.66. The stock had a trading volume of 852,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,229. The stock has a market cap of $247.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $235.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

