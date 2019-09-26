Eaton Vance Management Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,304,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,898 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $224,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in Comcast by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,070,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.50. 573,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,896,453. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $210.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra set a $50.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

