Eaton Vance Management Sells 570,871 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,907,816 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 570,871 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $165,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,076,897 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $743,367,000 after purchasing an additional 90,525 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 95,952 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,367 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.49.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $246,729.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,143 shares of company stock worth $52,356,709 over the last 90 days. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.77. 158,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,053,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. The firm has a market cap of $177.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

